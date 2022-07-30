Tom Holland and Zendaya appear as boyfriends publicly for the first time

The kisses between MJ and Peter Parker did not only stay on the screen: the interpreters Zendaya and Tom Holland, who play these characters in the latest trilogy of Spider-Man movies, were photographed leaving a hotel in the city of New York on Wednesday night.

There, the couple held hands as they both headed to the screening of the new film Uncharted, which stars Holland himself.

Zendaya and Tom Holland went from romance on the big screen to love in real life. Photo: NC Images

The photographs of the actors, 25 years old, have raised the conversation on social networks. For the night out, Holland wore a light gray suit and black turtleneck, paired with black boots.

Zendaya, meanwhile, stepped out in a black dress and belt, complete with a gold buckle and black heels, matching her date.

Although the couple keeps much of their relationship out of the media spotlight, it seems they have finally decided to appear in front of the public as a couple.

In July 2017 a source told the magazine People that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved. In 2021, the couple fueled rumors after they were photographed kissing inside a car.

MJ is played by Zendaya in Spiderman; she is the love of the arachnid protagonist. Photo: Marvel

Last month the couple took their love abroad when they were spotted spending time with Holland’s family in London. During the visit they were photographed walking side by side near the Holland family home.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer really under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world,” said the actor. a People.

“I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my love life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” she added.

Both were on screen in the recent hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now Holland focuses on the premiere of Unchartedwhile Zendaya enjoys applause for the series euphoriawhich is in broadcast.