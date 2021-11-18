Tom Holland and Zendaya are together, confirms it

C.as has happened to a host of actors before them – including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, just to name a few – too Zendaya, 25 years old, e Tom Holland, 25, fell in love while shooting a movie.

For them, convicts were the sets of two films, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – where they met – but above all Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), in which it seems to have taken a spark. Below, here they are in the trailer for the new chapter Spider-Man: No way home, out December 15, 2021.

Tom and Zendaya, renamed the “Tomdaya”

After the gossip for some time indicated them how one of the new and most beautiful young couples in the Hollywood world – enough to rename them “Tomdaya “, combining their names (does the name “Brangelina” remind you of something?), now finally the confirmation from the two actors arrives. Not that it was needed, to tell the truth, because you just need to see his social profile to notice therelove he feels for his girlfriend (below), but never officially declared.

They are “two people who love each other so much”

Protagonist of the cover piece by GQ, Tom Holland found himself having to answer, in the interview, a somewhat intrusive question, in which a paparazata from last July was quoted. He and Zendaya had been photographed while they did they kissed passionately in the car.

“One of the downsides of our reputation is that privacy it is no longer really under our control», Explained the protagonist of Superman. “It’s a moment you think is alone two people who love each other so much, then it becomes a moment shared with the whole world ». Tom gold medal in saying everything without saying anything.

“This is our story”

Asked if at that moment they weren’t ready to come out as a couple, he denied, specifying that it wasn’t “not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to do it“. And then he went on to clarify the concept: «I have always been adamant in keep my life private because I share so much with the world anyway. We felt like robbed of our privacy“.

Also because, for him, this «is not a conversation I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This is not my story. It is our story. And we will talk about it when we are ready to talk about it together ».

Zendaya’s confirmation

At that point, the newspaper also heard Zendaya, to have a comment on the words of the boyfriend. Which she confirmed. “It was enough strange, embarrassing, confusing and invasiveHe said about the invasion of their privacy.

«The same feeling [che proviamo] is that when you are really in love and hold on to someone, a few moments hope to keep them for you... “. Also because, for her, “loving someone is a sacred and special thing. Something you want to go through and enjoy only between the two people who love each other ». More explicit than that …

