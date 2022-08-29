Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple: this reason why they could have never gotten together

In a relationship for more than a year now, Tom Holland and Zendaya are on a little cloud in their relationship, but also on the various filming of the saga Spiderman. Only, the two stars could never have been in a relationship … for a reason.

Their love story makes more than one dream. Between Tom Holland and Zendaya, everything goes like clockwork and everything discreetly to protect themselves. The two stars of the saga Spiderman met on the film sets of the first opus, baptized far from home and broadcast this Monday, August 29, 2022 on the TMC channel. If the two actors hid for a long time to avoid any problems, the couple rumors quickly emerged, always with benevolence, to the great astonishment of two concerned. Finally, on November 19, 2021, Tom Holland formalized his relationship with actress Zendaya with whom he shares the poster for the famous hit trilogy Spiderman. Only, the couple could have never gotten together … to the dismay of their fans. In an interview with our colleagues from New York TimesFriday, December 17, 2021, Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man: No Way Homerevealed that she had tried to dissuade Tom Holland and Zendaya from getting together… without success.

“I lectured them”

If the two actors finally formalized their couple, to the delight of their fans, it was less than one. In effect, they had received a small warning from the producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. She reportedly advised Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date soon after their casting. A piece of advice, which is, according to their current relationship, going in one ear and out the other: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and lectured them“she said, trying to stop them from falling in love.

Moreover, they are not the first actors of the franchise to have fallen in love. Indeed, the producer Amy Pascal had already tried to prevent the actors from The Amazing Spider-Man to pair up: “I gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone“, she explained. A condition they did not accept. The reason for this advice? According to her, this type of love story “may just complicate things”. But as you can see, everything seems to be rolling for them!