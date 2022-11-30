Tom Holland and Zendaya buy a mansion to live together
Tom Holland and Zendaya spill honey, the American actors continue to build a solid romance, now the couple of the moment in Hollywood surprises the world with the million-dollar mansion they bought in London to live together, knows the corners of their new home and the the cost of the whim that the lovers indulged in with their new love nest.
The million-dollar mansion that Tom Holland and Zendaya acquired could give clues about the new step to be taken by the young couple of the moment, since US Weekly magazine reported that they are looking to “settle down” definitively and would have chosen the city of London to build their love, published terra.com
The love nest that Tom Holland and Zendaya bought together, is located on the banks of the River Thames, in the luxurious community of Richmond in London, a suburb in which stars like Angelina Jolie and ‘The Rock’ have beautiful houses in which they spend time when they visit this city in Europe.
With this acquisition, Tom Holland and Zendaya make sure they live a quiet life away from the paparazzi that made their lives miserable in Los Angeles. Its location in London makes it a highly valued property as the couple paid $4 million for the country-style property.
The final move of the couple to the millionaire mansion they bought together has not yet begun, since they invested a fortune to adapt all the luxuries they want, such as a movie theater and a gym, to maintain their statuesque Hollywood bodies for when necessary.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are very much in love so now living together in London will be the first step for the young couple who could soon break the news of their wedding next year. London is Tom’s hometown, so he wants his first house with his girlfriend to be in this old European city.