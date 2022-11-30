Tom Holland and Zendaya buy a mansion to live together

Tom Holland and Zendaya spill honey, the American actors continue to build a solid romance, now the couple of the moment in Hollywood surprises the world with the million-dollar mansion they bought in London to live together, knows the corners of their new home and the the cost of the whim that the lovers indulged in with their new love nest.

The million-dollar mansion that Tom Holland and Zendaya acquired could give clues about the new step to be taken by the young couple of the moment, since US Weekly magazine reported that they are looking to “settle down” definitively and would have chosen the city of London to build their love, published terra.com

The love nest that Tom Holland and Zendaya bought together, is located on the banks of the River Thames, in the luxurious community of Richmond in London, a suburb in which stars like Angelina Jolie and ‘The Rock’ have beautiful houses in which they spend time when they visit this city in Europe.