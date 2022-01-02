Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged: the sweetest moments together

They are undoubtedly the couple of the moment. And not only at the cinema, where Spiderman No Way Home is breaking box office records both in Italy and in the rest of the world. But why outside of the film and in real life the relationship between Tom Holland And Zendaya has recently become official.

In the film, the last of the trilogy Marvel And Sony dedicated to Spider-Man, the two actors interpret respectively Peter Parker (Spiderman) And MJ, classmates who end up falling in love.

Roles they have played since 2016, when 20-year-olds met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming. And as often happens, while acting, the two also fell in love in real life.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, engaged on set

It is not who knows what news: many fall in love in the workplace. And it is also far too early to say whether the two will walk in the footsteps of other great Hollywood-born couples, such as Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie (from the movie Mr & Mrs Smith), Ryan Reynolds And Blake Livey (from green Lantern) or Kit Harrington And Rose Leslie (game of Thrones).

A more curious element, however, is that the two are not the first couple to be born on a set of Spiderman: it had already happened both a Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dust, who dated for a while during the production of the Sam Raimi trilogy, both ad Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, engaged until 2015 (in the photos below they were together in Rome for the Italian premiere of The Amazing Spiderman 2).

But there is more: Tom Holland And Zendaya, very reserved about their private life, they had to keep the relationship hidden even on the set:

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them. We had a nice chat with them: I didn’t want them to hang out. ‘Don’t take that road, just don’t!’ I had given the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can only complicate things, but everyone ignored me “-Amy Pascal to the New York Times

These are the revelations of the Marvel producer, who didn’t want the two to get together. But when the couple got paparazzi kissing in a car in Los Angeles this summer, they were forced – reluctantly and with difficulty – to come out. And slowly all the tender that exists between them has opened up to the rest of the world.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the first time together

The first time the two 25-year-old actors were seen together in public was at a wedding they were invited to. In one video, they were immortalized hand in hand as they watch the bride and groom dance to the tune of I’m falling on love. Watch.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the “Spiderman No Way Home” tour

Then there was the global press tour to promote Spiderman No Way Home. Lots of super tender moments between the two, which you can find summarized in this clip that is worth a thousand words.

If that’s not enough for you, know that Holland he also interrupted an interview to watch Zendaya, “his MJ” as he called her, who in turn paid homage to “his Spiderman” once the movie was released.

Between Tom Holland And Zendaya there is affinity, complicity, tenderness, alchemy. It is clear how happy the two are together. Who knows if they will become another of the great Hollywood couples in the future. What is certain is that, to date, the conditions would definitely seem to be there …

Hear “Pinocchio’s” opinion of Tom Holland and Zendaya