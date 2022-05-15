Tom Holland and Zendaya | Glamor

Tom Holland and Zendaya they kept their relationship private for a long time, but now they hold hands in public. A turn of events that we are certainly not complaining about.

The night of Wednesday, February 16, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen leaving the Crosby Street Hotel in Lower Manhattan on their way to a screening of Holland’s new action movie Uncharted, in which he stars alongside Mark Wahlberg. They walked out of the hotel hand in hand, showing off not only their adorable relationship but also their fabulous looks.

Zendaya and Tom Holland dress spectacularly to go out on a date holding hands. Gotham

For output, the style icon Zendaya she was wearing a black shirt dress oversizedeasy and effortless, which was cinched at the waist with a belt.

The shirt dress was combined with super transparent black stockings, pointe heels by Christian Louboutin and a black mask. The actress herself wore her brown hair with soft waves and lots of volume. It’s the bounce hairstyle you’ve been seeing all over your feed lately.

Tom Holland He looked sharp and coordinated in a light gray suit that he wore with a black turtleneck and Chelsea boots. Check out his looks (and his handshake) below: