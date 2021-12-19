Tom Holland and Zendaya had been advised not to date!

Tom Holland and Zendaya, the couple of the moment, are in the room with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But during the casting, producer Amy Pascal gave them some advice

A piece of advice completely ignored by the two guys who are visibly and hopelessly in love. While the fans are in raptures and any content concerning the couple goes viral in a few minutes on all social networks, the producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the entire Marvel franchise, Amy Pascal, says she advised against the two to start dating. All this, moreover, before the two beautiful and very young talents met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In an interview for the New York Magazine, together with his fellow producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home Kevin Feige, Pascal confessed to her attempt to stop Tom Holland and Zendaya from starting a romance before filming begins. It was a advice that the producer had also given to another very famous and beloved couple, for which another set of Spider-Man was convicted: let’s talk about Andrew Garflied and Emma Stone. When he was cast to play Spider-Man and she his Gwen Stacy, Amy Pascal gave them the same suggestion. Both pairs of actors clearly ignored the indication they received and got involved in long and serious relationships. But the Spider-Man set seems to be a hotbed of love, almost as if a spell forces the main actors to fall in love.

On the set of the Spider-Man by Sam Raimi Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst also dated briefly. Sam Raimi, at the time, expressed his concern about the progress of filming, but admitted that their breakup had in no way threatened the on-screen chemistry between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Pascal confessed: “I took Tom Holland and Zendaya aside when we assigned them the roles of Spider-Man and MJ and gave them a piece of advice: don’t go that route. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. Dating can complicate things. They all ignored me!” Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the cinema and is already the record film!

