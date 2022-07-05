Tom Holland and Zendaya have reappeared with an 80s look that caused a stir

celebrities

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still the industry’s favorite couple and every time they pop up, they’re all the rage. Check out the latest photo of the cast together!

©GettyTom Holland and Zendaya

Exactly a year ago page 6 published the photos that all fans of Zendaya Yes Tom Holland they waited: the two of them kissing in the streets of Los Angeles. The actors, who have known each other since 2017, have always been the target of romance rumors, but it is in 2021 that their love has materialized. In the middle of the promotion Spider-Man: No Coming Home their bond grew and, by disclosing these images, they had no choice but to confirm their dating.

So much so that now Tom Holland Yes Zendaya They decided to stop hiding. Although they always keep their profile low, every chance they get, they show how much they are in love. Through their official social networks, they dedicate support and tender comments that show that their love is getting better and better. But what excites fans the most is when they both decide to appear together in public.

And, although they don’t do it very often, when Holland and the singer are seen, their appearances usually draw a lot of attention. Indeed, the actors not only take photos with fans, but also let themselves take photos alone that immediately go viral. Indeed, yesterday Tom and Zendaya re-emerged in the spotlight and were seen more together than ever.

However, what caught the most attention on this occasion was the 80s look the two wore. Their styles have always been very particular and more than once they set a trend with their clothes, but now they have completely surprised. Of course, it should be noted that the two actors are currently filming period series, so their current style is perhaps related to their work.

Yet the reality is that beyond his recent appearances, Tom Holland Yes Zendaya They continue to stay away from controversy. More than once, they’ve been shown to bond over their low profiles both as a couple and alone. But, when they are seen in public, the sensation they cause is inevitable, especially since their fans have been expecting a relationship between them since the first Spider-Man movie in which they worked together. It is that, their chemistry crossed the screen from the first moment and now, finally, it has become a reality.

