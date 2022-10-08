Tom Holland and Zendaya hold hands in Paris Date: Photo

Lucky in love in the city of love! Tom Holland and Zendaya have made a rare public appearance together as their private romance continues to grow stronger.

The Crowded room the actor and the Euphoria star, both 26, were spotted touring the famous Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, October 7. As a local guide pointed out the well-known works of art, the couple kindly held hands.

During the outing, Zendaya looked chic in a blue button-up dress with her hair tied up in a sleek bun. Holland, for his part, donned a black and white striped shirt and matching pants.

The Spider-Man: No Coming Home the actors have been linked since July 2021, after connecting on the set of their first Spider Man film two years earlier. Since then, their romance has continued to blossom.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly in December 2021. “Going public about their relationship has made them even stronger and more confident in their relationship.”

The insider noted, “They’re still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out really well because they’ve toured, traveled, and pressed together so much. He adores her and she thinks he’s so smart and funny. … They seem to be in it for the long haul together.

Although the two have kept their romance relatively private, they can’t help but praise each other as actors.

“There are a lot of things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya said. In the style in an interview published last year. “As an actor, I appreciate that he really enjoys being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure – you play the role of a superhero everywhere you go. To the passing little boy, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled it so well. … To see him at work, even if he is not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.

She added at the time: “Our manager allowed me to come every day [of the shoot]. And it was cool to see how [Tom] cares so much about his job and does it well. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He would make a move, come back to the monitors, look at him and say, ‘I can do this better.’ I’d say, ‘Man, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.

The native of England and the shake it alum has been busy with work commitments around the world, and their date on Friday marked a rare outing together. While Holland was shooting The crowded room in New York, Zendaya left to film in Europe Dunes 2. Due to his filming schedule, the Unexplored The star was also unable to sustain her love at the Emmy Awards last month when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

“Well, I didn’t have to text my mom, [Claire Stoermer, when I won] because my mother was already there, she is here tonight, which is very special. And I texted my boyfriend,” the Disney Channel alum said. AND! new in September after the awards ceremony.