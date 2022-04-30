Tom Holland and Zendaya: how to wear tennis as a couple

Designed by Sacai founder and creative director Chitose Abe, the nylon, mesh and leather double-tongue sneaker first launched in 2020 and was an immediate best-seller. Nowadays it is almost impossible to get a pair in the creamy “Sail” color that Zendaya drove recently (unless you’re willing to spend a small fortune on resale sites).

Tom Holland’s Air Max ’97

For its part, Tom Holland He is a big fan of sneakers who prefers those designed by Sean Wotherspoon, the Air Force One and the New Balance 237. For his outing in Boston with Zendayathe actor wore a pair of Nike’s most coveted sneakers: the Air Max ’97. It is not the first time that he has been seen with this silhouette, since we have seen Tom Holland with the silver Air Max ’97 or, as recently appeared, with a gray iteration.

AirMax ’97.Courtesy

Characterized by piping along the outside and an intentionally streamlined design that resembles Japan’s bullet trains, the shoes are highly regarded by sneaker lovers and celebrities alike. Rapper, Skepta, has also worn them in the past, as has the aforementioned Wotherspoon, while everyone from Spice Girl Mel C to Diplo has a pair in their bag. tennis collection. Fortunately, unlike those favored by Zendayayou can still get a couple of air max 97.

There is nothing as romantic as a common interest in tennis. An example: Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Article originally published in GQ UK.