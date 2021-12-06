Tom Holland and Zendaya in love

Ever since they came out as a couple, all they do is talk about height difference between Tom Holland and Zendaya, almost as if it were not common passions, affinity, feeling or physical attraction to make a relationship work, but only and exclusively a pure matter of cm (more of course) that the man should have compared to his partner . So what to do if she is taller than him, as in the case of Zendaya and Tom? The relationship does not have to be done of course, this at least is what many gossip newspapers write, still incredulous that a girl 178 cm tall can date a man shorter than her by “well” 5 centimeters. Scandalous isn’t it? For some, yes, and to think that starting from the time of the union between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and then to the very current Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner or to Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri the difference in height has never been a problem, as it is normal to be.

Tom and Zendaya in these days have often paraded together on the occasion of the various previews of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home and, listen, listen, on each of these occasions the 25-year-old has always worn vertiginous heels that made her appear even more slender than she already is, which resulted in a series of shots that are now viral where Holland came up to her shoulder. Although height has never been an obstacle for the couple, during an interview with the Graham Norton Show the actress admitted that on the set of the film dedicated to Spider-Man (where, between one take and another, love with Tom broke out) there was a single scene in which the colleague’s long legs created some problems.

“In the film there is an acrobatic stunt in which Spider-Man swings MJ over a bridge and then puts her down there,” the 25-year-old said amused “because of our height difference, but my feet touched the ground before the his “, he then concluded the actress of Dunes (whose cast also includes Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa) to which Tom echoed with a goliardic “I’m the superhero, I should be the cool one!”. Ok, these two together are beautiful and not only because of their faces that pierce the screen, but also because of the way they both make fun of and joke about any topic, showing the world that very often it is others who insinuate doubts in us. and second thoughts, giving birth to a healthy couple like the one formed by Zendaya and Tom Hollad suspects that there is something wrong with having a shorter partner.

Seeing how the two actors look at each other, it seems that the last of the couple’s problems are the photos in which Tom’s head barely reaches the shoulder of the partner who perhaps, on that occasion, had exaggerated with heels. The rumors about a possible relationship between the two started to circulate in 2017 but only at the beginning of this year the two stars were pinched while exchanging a hot kiss that officially started their love story. which, today, has finally landed too on the red carpets, with Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands even in front of the photographers, despite the difference in height.

