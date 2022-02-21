Tom Holland and Zendaya: Is there an engagement? Fans riot over ring between actors

It seems that the fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya are more than ready for the couple, one of the most famous in HollywoodI arrived at the altar, after a peculiar photo went viral on social networks, implying that the duo of actors had committed.

In the alleged image that circulated, the official Instagram account of Tom Holland, protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where you can see a pair of intertwined hands with a ring in between. The photograph in question began to be replicated by fan groups related to Marvel or fan clubs of Zendaya, who currently stars in the series “Euphoria” (HBO Max) and Holland, who is on the promotional tour for his new film “Uncharted: Off the Map”.

Fans quickly accused that the image with the supposed engagement ring is false, however, the same fan clubs gave more diffusion to the screenshot to take with humor that their favorite “Spider-Man” stars will soon form a family. and they will no longer have the opportunity to fight for their love, because in recent months rumors have emerged about Holland and Zendaya’s intentions to buy a house to officially start living together.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland reacted to the multiple mentions that fans made in the accounts in which the image of the engagement ring was spread.

FM