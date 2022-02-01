Tom Holland and Zendaya move in together

After being in the shadows for a long time, now Zendaya and Tom Holland they no longer have any intention of hiding their love which, soon, will lead them to live together perhaps giving the two stars of Spider-Man: No way home the chance to start building that little family that they both keep talking about.

In fact, in the course of more than one interview, the interpreter of Peter Parker admitted that he wanted to become a young father and that he was ready to start a family, even at the cost of putting aside his work as an actor for some time. The star of Euphoria and boyfriend now they are planning a cohabitation and, first, a move that will see Zendaya arrive in London, where he will live together with Holland and where the couple were paparazzi together a few days ago, during a romantic Harry Potter themed evening.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As reported by the Mirror the two celebs have just bought a 3 million pound house in the UK, to be precise a Richmond (South West London), where they plan to move over the summer. The house is located very close to that of Tom’s parents and, among other things, is also equipped with a gym and a private cinema. Actually Holland (among the possible presenters of the Oscar 2022) already owns an apartment in London while his girlfriend Zendaya owns a stunning £ 3 million home in Los Angeles.

The two actors of Spider-Man, whose amore was born on the set of Spider-Man back in 2017 and remained secret until a few months ago, before officially taking possession of their new home, they will undergo a major renovation worth around £ 250,000: “Tom has made it clear that he wants hi-tech security in all rooms,” a source told the Mirror, who explained how the 25-year-old is particularly attentive to the safety of his girlfriend. “He also wants a steel gate on the driveway that provides some security. He was also very precise about the cinema room », added the insider, focusing attention on what the actor of Avengers be a complete cinephile.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to the forecasts Tom and Zendaya they will be moving to Richmond soon where, to welcome them, there will be some really crazy neighbors passing from the leader of the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger to Angelina Jolie and David Attenborough, up to Tom Hardy. U

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io