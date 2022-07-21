Entertainment

Tom Holland and Zendaya pick up takeout in NY

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a takeout meal in New York City.

They were also seen leaving a restaurant together on Wednesday. Zendaya, was seen carrying two bags of takeout along with a cold drink.

For daytime outing, the star of euphoria She went casual in a white graphic tee and a pair of oversized black sweatpants, complementing her look with a pair of Converse sneakers.

Holland, meanwhile, dressed casually in a yellow t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The star’s younger brother Spider-Man: No Way Home, Harry Holland, he also joined the couple for the errand.

New York City, NY – *EXCLUSIVE* – Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted after lunch with his brother Harry in Manhattan, New York. Pictured: Zendaya, Harry Holland BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ROKA / BACKGRID New York City, NY – *EXCLUSIVE* – Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted after lunch with his brother Harry in Manhattan, New York. Pictured: Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ROKA / BACKGRID

