Tom Holland and Zendaya reappeared with an eighties look that caused a sensation

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still the industry’s favorite couple and every time they appear they are all the rage. Check out the latest photo of the actors together!

Exactly one year ago Page Six published the photos that all the fans of Zendaya Y Tom Holland they waited: the two of them kissing on the streets of Los Angeles. The actors, who have known each other since 2017, have always been the target of romance rumors, but it was in 2021 that their love came to fruition. In the midst of promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home their bond grew and, by leaking these images, they had no choice but to confirm their courtship.

So much so that now Tom Holland Y Zendaya They decided to stop hiding. Although they always keep their low profile, every chance they get, they show how much in love they are. Through their official social networks, they dedicate support and tender comments that show that their love is going from strength to strength. But, what excites fans the most is when they both decide to appear together in public.

And, although they do not do it very often, when Holland and the also singer are seen, their appearances usually attract a lot of attention. This is because the actors not only take pictures with fans, but also let themselves take pictures alone which immediately go viral. In fact, yesterday, Tom and Zendaya reappeared in the spotlight and were seen more together than ever.

However, what caught the most attention on this occasion was the eighties look that both wore. Their styles have always been very particular and more than once they have set a trend with their clothes, but now they completely surprised. Of course, it should be noted that the two actors are currently filming period series, so their current style may have to do with their work.

Still, the reality is that beyond his recent appearances, Tom Holland Y Zendaya They continue to stay away from controversy. More than once they proved to be related to their low profiles both as a couple and alone. But, when they are seen in public, the sensation they cause is inevitable, especially since their fans expected a relationship between them since the first Spider-Man movie in which they worked together. It is that, their chemistry crossed the screen from the first moment and now, finally, it became a reality.