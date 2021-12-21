News

Tom Holland and Zendaya, the love that Hollywood did not want

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 mins ago
0 7 2 minutes read

They remain mute. The looks on the red carpet speak for themselves. On the other hand, the one who has a lot to say is the one who made them world stars. And who tried to get in the middle of their love story. The producer of the new Marvel hit, Spider-Man: No way home, confessed to having warned his stars Tom Holland And Zendaya from coming together.

There is someone who didn’t want Tom Holland and Zendaya to fall in love on the set of Spider-Man: No way home. Who are we talking about? Getty photo

Galeotti all sets of Spider-Man

We had known for some time that the Spider-Man set was the kingdom of Cupid. Because the other Peter Parker and MJ performers also fell in love while making the movies. Not only, therefore, Tom Holland and Zendaya. But also Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, protagonists of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014), who have been together for three years. There were, then, Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst, those of Spider-Man 1,2 and (from 2002 to 2007), but their flirtation only lasted the space of the first film.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT TOM

Producer Amy Pascal arrives at the premiere of

Producer Amy Pascal on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home (2021) in Los Angeles. Photo Ap

Amay Pascal: no to true love between actors

Watching love blossom on those sets, it has always been there Amy Pascal, head of Sony Pictures and involved in all Spider-Man movies. After seeing her first relationship rise and fall within a few months – risking jeopardizing the future of the saga, the powerful producer told the other two couples not to fall in love.

It was she herself who told it to New York Times. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them and had a chat. “Don’t go that route, just don’t do it,” ”revealed Amy Pascal. As we know, the warning fell on deaf ears. And it was certainly not the first time. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. Also explaining to them that he could only complicate things. But everyone ignored me ».

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT ZENDAYA

Tom Holland and Zendaya, love triumphs on the red carpet

Even if those who preceded them had no luck with the love story born on that set, between Tom Holland and Zendaya everything is booming. Of course, the two admitted that they did not want to go public with their story, after being photographed kissing in the car stopped at the traffic lights. But ever since – it was July – the two have hinted at their relationship. More with looks than with real words.

SEE PHOTOS OF TOM AND ZENDAYA’S LOVE STORY HERE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Photo of James Reno James Reno4 mins ago
0 7 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Iva Zanicchi and Paolo Del Debbio conquering the Biscione

November 5, 2021

A century later, the photos of the Britannic emerge

October 26, 2021

All Denis Villeneuve films from worst to best

October 3, 2021

the shocking revelation, that’s why they broke up

October 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button