Tom Holland and Zendaya, the love that Hollywood did not want

They remain mute. The looks on the red carpet speak for themselves. On the other hand, the one who has a lot to say is the one who made them world stars. And who tried to get in the middle of their love story. The producer of the new Marvel hit, Spider-Man: No way home, confessed to having warned his stars Tom Holland And Zendaya from coming together.

Galeotti all sets of Spider-Man

We had known for some time that the Spider-Man set was the kingdom of Cupid. Because the other Peter Parker and MJ performers also fell in love while making the movies. Not only, therefore, Tom Holland and Zendaya. But also Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, protagonists of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014), who have been together for three years. There were, then, Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst, those of Spider-Man 1,2 and (from 2002 to 2007), but their flirtation only lasted the space of the first film.

Amay Pascal: no to true love between actors

Watching love blossom on those sets, it has always been there Amy Pascal, head of Sony Pictures and involved in all Spider-Man movies. After seeing her first relationship rise and fall within a few months – risking jeopardizing the future of the saga, the powerful producer told the other two couples not to fall in love.

It was she herself who told it to New York Times. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them and had a chat. “Don’t go that route, just don’t do it,” ”revealed Amy Pascal. As we know, the warning fell on deaf ears. And it was certainly not the first time. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. Also explaining to them that he could only complicate things. But everyone ignored me ».

Tom Holland and Zendaya, love triumphs on the red carpet

Even if those who preceded them had no luck with the love story born on that set, between Tom Holland and Zendaya everything is booming. Of course, the two admitted that they did not want to go public with their story, after being photographed kissing in the car stopped at the traffic lights. But ever since – it was July – the two have hinted at their relationship. More with looks than with real words.

