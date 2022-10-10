Tom Holland and Zendaya walk hand in hand on their last date and fans melt

Photo credit: SplashNews.com

The relationship of Zendaya and Tom Holland goes windy. This is how they have left us implicit in an appointment they had in Paris. Specifically, in the Louvre, where they have walked with a guide to discover the secrets of the museum. The ‘hype’ that has generated the question? Well, the reference to the one made by that ‘implicit’ at the start: every time they stopped at a construction site, they did handyman work. And when they walked outside and inside the museum, they went hand in hand. Oooooh.

Let’s see, it doesn’t generate anything for you, but for the fans of the couple this is gold, since they project on them one of the coolest celebrity couples on the scene. That is why the photos are viral on the Internet.

The co-stars of Spiderman went with a ‘look’ informal and carried a camera where they documented some of their stops. Zendaya was in Paris because she was attending Fashion Week (which ends on October 4), and we understand that she stayed to tour the city of love … with her boy. Uuuuuh.

And well, in case you didn’t see her, at Valentino’s spring/summer 2023 show, Zendaya made one of her most spectacular appearances of fashion week, wearing a see-through look, pumps heels, and an embroidered blazer. .

The truth is that we are used to expecting her to wear a great dress and steal all eyes (and photos), but this is one of the most incredible we’ve seen.

Is Zendaya one of the best dressed millennials today? Well, she looks, objectively, she is.

