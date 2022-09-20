Tom Holland and Zendaya: what is their difference in ta…
As accomplices in the city as on the screen, Zendaya and Tom Holland addressed their size difference with humor. The two lovers took the opportunity to tell a little filming anecdote about it.
It is one of the most followed couples of the moment. Zendaya and Tom Holland unleash passions with their couple both fictional in Spider-Man but very real in real life. So much so that the smallest detail given about their history provokes great reactions.
Last December, fans learned a little more about their favorite star couple, and were even treated to an unpublished anecdote. The two lovebirds have indeed confided in their size difference on the set of the Graham Norton Show.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are 5 centimeters apart
Zendaya is indeed slightly taller than Tom Holland. This one measures 1m78 while her darling is 1m73. Not in the least complexed by this small difference, the actors went so far as to tell an anecdote from filming on this subject, all in self-mockery.
When they both had to land on a bridge during the filming of Spiderman, Zendaya in the arms of Tom Holland, their height difference made things a little more complicated since Zendaya’s feet touched the ground before Tom’s. They had to change tactics and it was Zendaya who caught up with Tom Holland in this scene. The two re-enacted the scene on set, and commented on it: “You were really cute about it. You were like, ‘Oh my god, thank you'”, said Zendaya. What the actor of Spiderman replied : “Yes it’s nice for once to be carried!”.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Tom Holland and Zendaya – Photocall of the film “Spiderman” in Barcelona, Spain, June 18, 2017.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Tom Holland and Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Venice, Italy, September 29, 2018
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland on the set of “Spiderman: Far From Home” in New York City on October 12, 2018.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Tom Holland and Zendaya on the set of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in New York City on October 18, 2018.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland at the premiere of the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London, December 5, 2021.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere in London on December 5, 2021.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya at the premiere of the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London, December 5, 2021.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland are walking in New York, surrounded by their bodyguards. The loving couple had lunch at the restaurant then went shopping at Carhartt before going for a massage at the “Grand Healing Spa” at the end of the day. New York, December 8, 2021.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya at the premiere of the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Los Angeles, December 13, 2021.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya Coleman, Tom Holland at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere in Los Angeles on December 13, 2021.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2021.