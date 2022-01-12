Tom Holland as Hugh Jackman, will lead the Oscars into the year of musicals?

After three years of absence, the 2022 Oscars will again have a presenter. He announced it Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment during the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour. For the seventh consecutive time, Glenn Weiss will direct the television program that will air the awards ceremony on March 27, while Will Packer he will be executive producer. “Will truly has the pulse of popular culture and entertainment. I know it has a lot in store and we will have more details to share”- added Erwich.

The 2022 Oscars therefore return to tradition, with a host to do the honors of the house. Who? Among the possible names is rumored that of Tom Holland, protagonist of the new very successful trilogy of Spider-Man, which in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter expressed interest in the idea, after the Academy contacted him to explore this possibility: “Absolutely yes, what idiot would say no? It would be fun, I’d do it with pleasure. I’m sure also very stressful, but fun“. Holland, 25, would be one of the youngest conductors ever to be on that stage. Despite our young age, we do not go too far in saying that he would be the ideal candidate thanks also to his talent as a dancer (remember the beautiful edition conducted by Hugh Jackman alternating with choreography and musical numbers?).

In 2017 and 2018 the management was entrusted to Jimmy Kimmel, while for the last three editions, those of 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Oscars have had no reference figure. Reason obviously linked to the pandemic as regards the last two years, while in the case of 2019, when Covid was not even known what it was, the comedian should have conducted the event Kevin Hart, who, however, gave up on the last one due to a series of homophobic tweets that re-emerged on that occasion. Both in 2020 and in 2021 the Oscars were held in attendance, albeit with severe limitations: on stage the stars took turns introducing the categories of artists to be awarded each time.

With Kimmel’s last run in 2018, the live was watched by 26.62 million people, a figure that increased the following year to 29.56 million, before dropping to 23.64 million in 2020, to peak negative last year with 10.40 million. Before Kimmel, the management passed into the hands of Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013), Billy Crystal (2012), James Franco – Anne Hathaway (2011), Steve Martin – Alec Baldwin (2010) and Hugh Jackman (2009).