Tom Holland as Link and Emma Watson as Zelda? Posters of the alleged Netflix adaptation of The Legend of Zelda

YoThe internet broke again. The culprit, this time, was a set of posters of the supposed TV series adaptation of The Legend of Zeldadeveloped for Netflix.

In addition to the spectacular nature of news like this, what caught our attention the most was the characterization and the selection of the actors who would give life to the trio of Hyruleto each of the containers of a part of the triforce.

What ganonthe imposing Idris Elbe. Emma Watson would play the titular princess Zeldawhile the role of the hero, linkwould be borne by Tom Hollandone of the darlings of Hollywood since his performance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU.

Will Netflix have an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda?

Unfortunately not. Despite the excellent production of the promotional material, it is false and not only are the actors not signed to play these characters, but there is no project to bring The Legend of Zelda to any audiovisual medium that is not a video game at the moment. .

It’s about posters. fan made made by the artist Dan Leveille with the help of artificial intelligence, which didn’t just assign a hypothetical actor to the legendary trio, but went one step further, with some pretty solid casting choices. For example, Sadie Sink as Malon, Maisie Williams as Saria, Jameela Jamil as Urbosa, Danny Devit as Tingle, Gemma Chan as the Great Fairy, Steve Buscemi as Danpé, and the iconic Meryl Streep as Twinrova. To which we can only say: yes, please.

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Dan Leveille

Will there be a series of The Legend of Zelda?

While there are no current plans to develop a series in the franchise, there was at the time, and it was with Netflix as well. According to testimonies, such as adam coonover, Netflix had an agreement with Nintendo to adapt the games. This would have been back in 2015.

Unfortunately, someone at Netflix leaked the information, causing Nintendo to panic and completely dismantle the project. Not only that, but another series, but of starfox, was also cancelled. It was to be developed by College Humor and it would be style claymation.