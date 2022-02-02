Tom Holland believed that Mark Wahlberg had given him an “object for personal pleasure”

Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg had given him a “personal pleasure item” when in fact the Ted star had given him a simple massage gun.

Tom Holland recently appeared alongside his Uncharted co-star, Mark Wahlbergin a virtual interview for Access Hollywood, released this Tuesday, in which he admitted he mistook a massage gun for a “object for personal pleasure“.

Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun, I went to see him at his home in Los Angeles and he drove me back to my hotel“Holland said, telling the story of their first meeting.

I was confused about the massage gun and what kind of massages it could do, having never seen one before, and thought it was a special item, one of those things for personal pleasure.“said the Spider-Man: No Way Home star.

I thought that Mark was taking me home, or rather, to my hotel … let’s say, for reasons other than being a simple gentleman“. Tom Holland added, before joking:”I didn’t know you at the time … who knows, it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what can happen to you. “


