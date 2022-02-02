Tom Holland believed that Mark Wahlberg had given him an “object for personal pleasure”

Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg had given him a “personal pleasure item” when in fact the Ted star had given him a simple massage gun.

Tom Holland recently appeared alongside his Uncharted co-star, Mark Wahlbergin a virtual interview for Access Hollywood, released this Tuesday, in which he admitted he mistook a massage gun for a “object for personal pleasure“.

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun, I went to see him at his home in Los Angeles and he drove me back to my hotel“Holland said, telling the story of their first meeting.

“I was confused about the massage gun and what kind of massages it could do, having never seen one before, and thought it was a special item, one of those things for personal pleasure.“said the Spider-Man: No Way Home star.

“I thought that Mark was taking me home, or rather, to my hotel … let’s say, for reasons other than being a simple gentleman“. Tom Holland added, before joking:”I didn’t know you at the time … who knows, it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what can happen to you. “