Tom Holland changes his look for the new Apple TV Plus series

Photo of James James12 hours ago
After smashing with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, Tom Holland prepares to return to the screen but with a totally different project. Away from Peter Parker, the actor is already preparing to star The Crowded Roomthe new original series of Apple TV Plus.

As previously announced, Holland will star in the streaming platform new drama and will become Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of having committed a crime due to dissociative identity disorder (known at the time as multiple personality disorder) in the late 1970s.

