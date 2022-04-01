Tom Holland changes his look for the new Apple TV Plus series

After smashing with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, Tom Holland prepares to return to the screen but with a totally different project. Away from Peter Parker, the actor is already preparing to star The Crowded Roomthe new original series of Apple TV Plus.

As previously announced, Holland will star in the streaming platform new drama and will become Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of having committed a crime due to dissociative identity disorder (known at the time as multiple personality disorder) in the late 1970s.

Uncharted, the last film starring Holland

Below you can see the first images of the 25 year old performer where he can be seen characterized as Billy Milligan and with a look according to the time in which the story takes place.

As you can see, the first part of filming takes place in New York City, as the actor can be seen walking the streets of the Big Apple with his co-star. Saha Lane (Loki).

The cast of the series also includes the performances Emmy Rossumwho will play the mother of Holland’s character, presumably through flashbacks.

The first season of The Crowded Room is planned to be the first installment in an anthology that will portray the lives and inspiring stories of those who have struggled and been able to live with mental illness. The first installment will be based on the non-fiction novel by Daniel Keyes titled The Minds of Billy Milligan.

This is Holland’s second collaboration with Apple, after having starred in CherryDirected by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers). In addition to starring in The Crowded Room, Holland is also scheduled to star in the biopic about fred astaire.