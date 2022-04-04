Entertainment

Tom Holland changes his look for the series ‘The Crowded Room’

Photo of James James
  • Look at Tom Holland in the first images sporting 70s-style hair for the new Apple + TV series‘The Crowded Room’.
  • Tom Holland’s transformation from child to action hero in Spider-Man or Uncharted

    After bringing Spider-Man to life, Tom Holland totally changes his record… And his look. The actor has had to undergo a physical change that this time has nothing to do with muscles as in the case of the movie ‘Uncharted’, but to give life to Danny Sullivan, the character he plays in the new Apple TV+ anthology series ‘The Crowded Room,’ he’s had to take on a 1970s fucking look.

    We have been able to see the First images of Tom Holland sporting long, slightly wavy hair alongside actress Sasha Lane from ‘Loki’, who plays her character’s best friend. Her clothing, also in keeping with the decade, completes Holland’s look with a slightly baggy patterned shirt and flared pants with boots.

    tom holland

    Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

    Tom Holland’s character is built on Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The 10-part series is adapted from Daniel Keyes’ biography ‘The Minds of Billy Milligan,’ while incorporating elements from screenwriter Akiva Goldsman’s own life.

    tom holland

    GothamGetty Images

    Also in the cast will be Emmy Rossum who will take on the role of Candy, Danny’s mother, as well as Amanda Seyfried as Rya, a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career. Also Christopher Abbott as Stan, one of Danny’s lawyers.

Source link

