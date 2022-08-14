Tom Holland closes his social networks for mental health

In Spiderman: No way home we saw how peter parker faced harassment after his identity was revealed and circulated far and wide. Is now Tom Holland who fights with what causes the social networks and will rest from them for take care of your mental health.

The actor informed his decision, through his Instagram account, in a video where he also promoted an application to control stress through social networks.

the star of Marvel Cinematic Universe He stated that he had a hard time with that video because despite having a career of about 14 years, this was one of the most complicated ads.

“I decided to take a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, overwhelming,” said 26-year-old Tom Holland.

“I get stuck and spiral when I read things about myself online and ultimately it is very detrimental to my state of mind. So I decided to take a step back and remove the apps,” he added in his video in which he stated that it is okay to ask for help when needed.

After promoting an educational system called steam4 and the applications calm harm, clear fear, combined minds Y move moodall of them to improve psychological well-being, the actor promoted the charity The brothers trust.

Tom Holland joins the stars who give messages for mental health care. Photo: Instagram

“There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help is not something to be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done,” added the also star of Cherry Y Chaos: the beginning.

Tom Holland joins other celebrities advocating for mental health care. Just a few weeks ago, actor Zachary Levi, from Shazam, revealed that he suffered from depression and that he went to psychological therapy to heal his wounds. Her experience led her to the book Radical Love: Learning to accept yourself and others.

At the end of June, actress Sandra Bullock also announced her temporary retirement from acting after the job generated burnoutso he required a break to continue his career.