Tom Holland comments on a photo of Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya They act on social networks like authentic ‘Z’: they give each other ‘likes’, they comment on each other and will they send memes by DM like we all do? (I say yes). The case is that with a display that shows Tom’s admiration for Zendayathe actor commented on the photo of the ‘look’ that the one from ‘Euphoria’ took to the NAACP Image Awards (by the way, Meghan and Harry also attended, record their ‘lookazos’ here).

And the fans have been so cool (do we see ourselves reflected as if our ‘crush’ were commenting on the same thing to us? Yes we are), that his comment has more than 150,000 ‘likes’ and more than 4,000 responses, maybe which.

The photo in question? The one you will see now. Guess what comment ‘Z’ Tom wrote under the picture?

Well, the word that has unleashed a general ‘oooh’ is: ‘First’. A comment often made by the ‘Z’ (and the ‘millennials’ who want to integrate into the ‘centennial’ jargon) to make it explicit that they are the first to comment on a publication (although they are not, but wow, the little game consists of that, and it is done when someone uploads a photo and someone else comments on it seconds later).

The popular ‘Comments by celebs’ account has already picked up the screenshot and applauded Tom in the caption, writing: “Great job.”

What monkeys! It seems that their relationship is going from strength to strength, and their fans celebrate it every time they appear together in public, as happened during Zendaya’s visit to Tom and his family in London or when they simply appear on a date, being the ‘couple goals’ What are they. Have you seen that they are going to live together in a four million dollar mansion? Fantasy.

Silvia Lorente

I’m a journalist by circumstance of life, but I know that I would live on the same street as the Kardashians and I would be Miley Cyrus’s ‘BFF’ if my mother had let me be an actress.

