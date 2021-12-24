Tom Holland defends superhero movies: “They are art” | Cinema

You can ask Martin Scorsese: “Would you like to direct a Marvel movie?” But he has no idea what it is, because he has never made a film like this. I can say that I have made Marvel films, but also films that have been talked about during the Oscar period, and the only difference, really, is that one is much more expensive than the other. The way I build the character, the way the director builds the story arc and the characters – it’s the same, only done on a very different scale. So I think Marvel movies are real art. When you make this kind of film, you know if for better or for worse it will be seen by millions of people, while if you make a small independent film… if it is not a good film it will be ignored. So there is a very different level of pressure. You can ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson the same thing – they are people who have worked on Oscar-winning films and even superhero films – they will tell you that they are the exact same thing, just on a different scale. There is less spandex in Oscar-winning movies.

It is in a long article devoted to the possibilities thathas at the 2022 Oscars that the Hollywood Reporter asks Tom Holland to comment on the now long-standing question – initiated by Martin Scorsese in October 2019 which was then echoed by directors such as Ridley Scott and Jane Campion – whether cinecomics are or not definable “true cinema”. The actor, who starred in films of very different genres, including The Impossible, he replied:

