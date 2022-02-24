Tom Holland denies buying a London house with Zendaya

British actor Tom Holland said that reports that he bought a residence with Zendaya in the English capital are pure lies. The star of the billionaire film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” denied the news on the program “Live With Kelly and Ryan”.

“A lot of people called me because apparently I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely untrue,” she clarified.

Likewise, he took this gossip with soda and joked about it. “I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’m going to get the keys?

The start of chaos

According to the Insider website, it was the British newspaper Daily Mail that reported in January that Tom Holland was spending millions to renovate his house, located not far from his parents’ in London.

Separately, a source told the publication that Zendaya He was frequently visiting the residence, he also described them as “the young and attractive couple of Hollywood” and that they do not want to be separated.

In turn, The Mirror UK reported in late January that the couple would be moving into his renovated house. “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up,” said an insider. “Everyone is excited for them.”