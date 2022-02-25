Tom Holland denies buying a mansion with Zendaya to live together

Tom Holland, who recently confessed that he will take a break from the spotlight, took advantage of the program’s cameras Live Kelly and Ryan for deny the rumors about the alleged house he bought a few days ago with his girlfriend Zendaya.

The 25-year-old British actor He flatly denied having bought a luxurious mansion in London with the protagonist of “Euphoria”, valued at more than 4 million dollars.

“A lot of people called me because I apparently bought a new house in South London, which is completely untrue. I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I will receive the keys‘” laughed the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland in an interview for “Live Kelly and Ryan”. Photo: Capture YouTube

When asked if he had any idea why this false information about his relationship with Zendaya had been leaked, the actor said: “I don’t know, I honestly don’t know.”

What was Tom Holland and Zendaya’s alleged mansion like?

And it is that we remember that a few weeks ago, the newspaper The Mirror assured that Tom Holland and Zendaya had decided to take the next step in their relationship and would move to a luxurious mansion together in London. located in a community near Kingston.

“They are delighted with the property and that they have obtained their first house together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up.. Everyone is excited for them,” a source close to the couple told the British newspaper.

Tom Holland and Zendaya formalized their relationship in 2021. Photo: Instagram @tomholland2013

The informant revealed that the house had six bedrooms, had a movie theater and a gym. And both Tom and Zendaya were making the appropriate modifications to ensure his safety, these changes would imply an average cost of more than 340 thousand dollars.

Look at Tom Holland’s statements here: