Tom Holland denies that he and Zendaya own a UK mansion

At the beginning of this year 2022 it was said that the couple of actors made up of Tom Holland and Zendaya had sealed their love with the purchase of a mansion.

The alleged mansion in Kingston, England, it would have cost them $4 million dollars. Now the actor, recognized as “Spiderman”, has denied this purchase.

Holland told on the show “Live Kelly and Ryan” that he was surprised when acquaintances began to write to him about his new property. “I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I’ll get the keys,’” she joked.

The purchase information was given first by the British media “Mirror”, so it seems pretty strange that it’s all fake. Even in this publication they had a source close to the couple who assured that both were very happy with the purchase.

The hosts of “Live Kelly and Ryan” insisted on the subject and asked him what where could all this have come from. Holland, who is one of the most promising actors today, confessed to not understanding anything.

It goes without saying that Holland’s joke saying that he is waiting for the keys is not so crazy, because the mansion they say is his, is a true gem.

In the information given by “Mirror” it was also said that they intended to invest to include to the property certain luxuries such as a gym, movie theater, man cave and install a first class security system.

