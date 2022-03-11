Tom Holland didn’t buy a house with Zendaya, but considered a new roommate

James 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 92 Views

Spiderman stars Tom Holland and Zendaya make headlines for their relationship and breaking box office records. The duo try to keep their private lives out of the public eye, but they confirmed their relationship before 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As rumors swirled about the couple, Showbiz Cheat Sheet (and other outlets) reported that Holland and Zendaya bought a house together. But Cherry The actor made things clear, confirming that he and the Disney alum did not start cohabiting. However, he also mentioned another roommate that he would consider having.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Alec Baldwin Says ‘Rust’ Contract Makes Him Untouchable | Beetroot

TMZ Alec Baldwin says his “Rust” contract makes him trial-proof in the fatal shooting of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved