Tom Holland didn’t buy a house with Zendaya, but considered a new roommate

Spiderman stars Tom Holland and Zendaya make headlines for their relationship and breaking box office records. The duo try to keep their private lives out of the public eye, but they confirmed their relationship before 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As rumors swirled about the couple, Showbiz Cheat Sheet (and other outlets) reported that Holland and Zendaya bought a house together. But Cherry The actor made things clear, confirming that he and the Disney alum did not start cohabiting. However, he also mentioned another roommate that he would consider having.

Tom Holland and Zendaya didn’t buy a house together, he says

The actors who play on-screen couple Peter Parker and MJ “are in the best place they could be right now.” “He adores her and she thinks he’s so smart and funny,” a source told Us Weekly. “They seem to be in this together for the long haul.” But that doesn’t necessarily mean buying real estate.

In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Marvel hero expressed his astonishment at how the press manipulates the truth. “A lot of people have called me because apparently I bought a new house in South London,” he began. the Unexplored The actor confirmed that the rumor was “completely false” and clarified, “I didn’t buy a new house.” Jokingly, he added, “Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I will receive the keys.

Who did the Netherlands consider bringing home?

Continuing with your Unexplored press tour, Holland did the infamous BuzzFeed Puppy interview, again. During it, some noted that she hinted that she is living with someone. Could she be her Emmy-winning girlfriend?

the Go ahead The voice actor played with one of the dogs more during the interview. “Hello, pup. This one just wants to go to bed,” he said of the dog. Talking to the dog as he playfully licks it, he takes it into his arms. Then he says something interesting. “You can go to sleep and live with us in my apartment because you will be our puppy.” What “we” is he referring to?

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s living arrangements

Even if Tom Holland moved into a house with Zendaya, he probably wouldn’t confirm it. In 2017, he said that he had recently moved out of his parents’ house. “I was planning on moving here to Los Angeles, but now I’m only moving five minutes from my mom,” Holland said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Holland lived in many different places, from Atlanta, Georgia (where he shot no way home) to Berlin and other European cities during filming Unexplored. However, she still considers London his home, sheltering in place in 2020 with his brother while they wrote a script.

Meanwhile, her partner, the Euphoria star, swapped their $1.4 million condo in Southern California. According to Inquisitr, Zendaya upgraded to a $4 million ranch-style Encino estate in 2020. With 5,000 square feet of living space and a sprawling four-acre backyard, there will be plenty of room for Spider-Man’s pups to run and play, regardless of whether they are living together.

