Tom Holland ditches social media to take care of his mental health

The actor Tom Holland has achieved success above all with the role of Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, being so well known has taken its toll on his mental health.

The actor has recognized that social networks are harming his mental health, which is why he has made the decision to move away from them temporarily. In a video that he has shared through Instagram he explains his situation:

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health and because I find Instagram and Twitter overstimulating and overwhelming. I get caught up in a loop when I read things about myself and ultimately it is very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and remove the apps,” he said.

Also, in the video, the actor encouraged to ask for help when you have a mental problem, although he also assures that “there is a stigma with mental health” so he recognizes that seeking help is “easier said than done” but even so, he states that “you should not be ashamed ”.

In support of an NGO

Tom Holland too ask for help for the humanitarian organization you are sponsoring: “Stem4 is a wonderfully innovative educational program. His pioneering applications, his clinically recommended website and his mental health conferences have contributed to helping children who were suffering, “concluded the actor.

The actor details the four applications that the Stem4 program has that help with problems such as anxiety, strong emotions, or depression. He assures that he has tried them all and that they have helped him so much that he has decided to sponsor them.

your next project

Tom Holland has chosen a special acting project that will be released next year. Is about The Crowded Rooma series focused on raising inspirational stories about the mentally ill who managed to improve by building a prosperous and successful life.

The actor, who also is executive producer of the series, will give life to Danny Sullivan. This character is inspired by the protagonist of the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan. This man was the first person acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

It is noted that Tom Holland is actively fighting to make mental health visible both by sharing his own experience and with his acting projects.