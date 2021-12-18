Tom Holland doesn’t see himself as Robert Downey Jr’s heir in the UCM | Cinema

is engaged in the press promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film by Jon Watts that will arrive on December 15th in the cinemas of the boot.

In a chat with ComicBookMovie (here it is on YouTube), Tom Holland returned to comment on the words of Joe Russo, the co-director of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. According to the Italian-American filmmaker, the British actor is now taking over from Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is his reflection:

I would not necessarily say that I have become the face of this Universe. I know that the fans are always incredibly supportive and have responded enthusiastically to this franchise and I am truly honored that Joe believes this. Yet the beauty of the UCM is that, regardless of who the leader is and assuming that there can be a single leader again, you are never alone. You can rely on so many people, people I’ve been working with for years and years now. Which is why I don’t necessarily feel this kind of pressure, but if I ever start feeling it then yes, I’ll call Robert Downey Jr. I called him just the other day for advice and he was very kind.

In another interview (via YouTube), Tom Holland talked about the film’s spectacular reach:

It is absolutely bigger than the other Spider-Man movies. In some ways, it felt similar because we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. But, at the same time, it was like working on a completely different franchise. There were these villains coming back, bigger action scenes, it’s more fun, it hits more emotionally, the stakes are much higher. It was like disguising this project as an Avengers movie.

The cinematic blockbuster made in partnership by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will be in Italian cinemas starting next December 15th.

