Tom Holland gets flirty with a stranger, behind Zendaya’s back

Tiny and all, Tom Holland has airs of Casanova. TikTok caught him giving each other some very intense looks with a beautiful girl who was not his girlfriend.

Tom Holland he goes flirtatious. The friends of his girlfriend, Zendaya, are “furious” because this boy has eyes for everyone.

In other words: the ‘chunks’ would be about to arrive sooner rather than later for Zendaya. A video that went viral shows Tom invading the space of a young woman who asks him something, while he looks at her mouth. with the attitude of a tiger without breakfast.

At Tom’s age, the hormones are raging and this young spider-man seems to have the air of a hummingbird. we find on TikTok an interview in which he once again brings out his charm with an interviewer, and crosses the line a little further:

@archivo_geek Marvel actors flirting – part 4 🎥 #famous #celebrities #actors #cinephile #cinema #tomholland #funnyinterviews ♬ original sound – 🎥

Claudita Cayo shouts to the four winds of Twitter that Tom owns and lords the type of masculinity which she prefers.

My type of masculinity:

Tom Holland who puts on that flirtatious face after kissing, and on top of that he can dance Rihanna’s “Umbrella” like this: https://t.co/75p6mpAhte

i love him I love you. I declare you my new parents pic.twitter.com/WCZNuUOpF8 – claudita cayo (@chirimoyalegree) July 2, 2021

And everyone sighs with Tom. Sure, in times ‘non-binary’ romance has no stoplight:

So we agree that Tom Holland as a teenager falls in love with everyone, right? pic.twitter.com/f0B7EV8dIo — mari moon knight (@pterprk) December 31, 2020

His pussycat smile, with which he supports himself to flirt, drives his followers crazy:

Tom Holland’s smile falls in love with anyone 💘 pic.twitter.com/3UNrjEThYV — Emily⚡️M2 (@90smoratic) August 6, 2021

Tom Holland is 25 years old. The British actor made his first steps in the movie ‘The Impossible’, in which he plays the role of a child who sees how a tsunami destroys the peace of his family.

This role made him worthy of recognition for the young revelation of that year for the National Board of Review. But fame would come to him in a certain way when he was chosen to dress in Spiderman’s red tights.

The boy starred in the films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

@tiktok_tom_holland The eye contact🤭 I can’t do this anymore✋ #tomholland #foryoupage #viral ♬ Yoo why is everybody using my audio – <3

Genius and figure, this is the young man of the moment, with you Tom Holland dancing with lipstick and nylons ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna.