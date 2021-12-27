Tom Holland has revealed his favorite heirloom from a movie set

Tom Holland has an heirloom that comes from a movie set and that is very close to his heart: but don’t think about the suit of Spider-Man or something related to the superhero he plays, because he really is of another character!

The 25-year-old actor explained that it’s something that it was given to his brother Paddy by Robert Downey Jr himself: “When Black Panther came out, Robert Downey Jr was shooting Dolittle in London and was staying in a house on the same street where I live – started telling Hot Ones – He invited us to see Black Panther at his place. At a certain point Paddy came running into the room and was holding the original Iron Man helmet, so Downey gave it to him.“.

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr – getty images

Tom Holland then explained why that souvenir from a set is so significant to him, even if he didn’t star in Iron Man: “To me it’s really special because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I got in quite late. That heirloom is from the original movie, is the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel created and that Downey and John Favreau started. To have something from that movie is a huge honor“.

We remind you that Tom Holland is at the moment in the cinema with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of the new Spider-Man saga.

ph: getty images