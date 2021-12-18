News

Tom Holland has revealed that his first famous crush was Emma Watson

The famous first crush of Tom Holland? Emma Watson!

The protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed this in an “interview with W Magazine, also explaining the precise moment in which he was infatuated. This is when he saw the actress in a specific movie Harry Potter.

My first celebrity crush was Emma Watson, in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. When she wears that pink dress. I remember when I saw that movie, it was something shocking for mAnd“said the 25-year-old star.

The scene to which he refers is that of the arrival at Yule Ball, in which Emma Watson as Hermione Granger she goes down the stairs to Hogwarts gorgeous in a pink ruffled dress with her hair tied back.

Emma Watson, 31 – getty images

So you are for Hermione all the way“pressed a voiceover. And Tom Holland:”Oh yes always. I certainly liked her. It was good, it was good times“.

See this passage of the interview for yourself:

ph: getty images

