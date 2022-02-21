Tom Holland Heading New Project Alongside Amanda Seyfried

After the premiere of several productions that became the favorites of the audience, Tom Holland has planned a long break in the coming months once the projects at the door are completed.

With four films in 2021 and one so far this year, the young actor has taken over the big screen and streaming platforms and plans to continue doing so.

This 2022, Holland started on the right foot with the premiere of “Uncharted”, a film that has positioned itself in the number one position of the most chosen by the audience with earnings of more than 44.2 million dollars in three days.

As if that were not enough, he himself announced that he will play Fred Astaire, the American actor and dancer in his own biopic. However, among the latest news it was announced that he will soon start filming “The Crowded Room”, an Apple TV + series in which he will share credits with Amanda Seyfriend.

Throughout 10 chapters, the new fiction will bring to the streaming platform the story of several people with mental disorders, including “Danny Sullivan” the role of Holland will personify alongside Seyfriend, who will play “Rya”, a clinical psychologist.

The long-awaited production will feature the production and script of Akiva Goldsman, who took as a reference the book “The minds of Billy” by Daniel Keyes, an American psychologist and writer who portrayed the story of Billy Milligan, a man who was acquitted of the rape of three women after claiming he suffered from identity disorder.

Although the filming process has not yet started, it is said that the team plans its premiere for this 2022.

In his last collaboration with Apple TV + in “Cherry” (2021), Tom Holland played the role of a former military doctor who, after returning from the war, faces a terrible drug addiction that leads him to become a full-time criminal.

This time, the 25-year-old actor returns in a new project in which he once again gets out of his fresh “Spider-Man” character to play a role with a strong psychological profile.

In the midst of his great positioning on the big screen, the actor announced that he will take a well-deserved break after almost seven years of success.

“I am going to record a series for Apple, for which I am very happy. But I can safely say that after that series is over, I will take a break,” he revealed during an interview with CinePOP.

