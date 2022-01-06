Tom Holland: how he becomes Spiderman thanks to golf, surfing, the gym

For Tom Holland superhero physique thanks to a mix of sports: this is how the British actor becomes Spider-Man and wins the heart of Zendaya

Rachele Scoditti

To interpret Spider-Man it takes a physicist … superhero! He knows it well Tom Holland who for his third film as Spider-Man “Spider-man: No way home” with Zendaya, has not only worked hard on the script but also on his physique. Certainly not child’s play because the British actor had to gain 7 kg of muscle mass in six weeks.

Unlike the other superheroes, Spider-Man is known for his athletic physique. Which is why mobility is as important as muscles for the actors playing this character. Holland took advantage of his past as a gymnast and dancer and relied on the personal trainer George Ashwell.

THE TRAINING PLAN – “I was thrilled to work with someone who was already such an athlete,” said Ashwell. He started working with Holland every day and created a program in which the actor performed a combination of heavy weights and functional movements for mobility. Work continued during filming: Tom trained in the gyms built next to the film’s stunt halls.

THE TRAINING – A plan based on five days a week, from Monday to Friday with Saturday and Sunday off. The Monday Tom’s training predicts well 13 exercises.

– Chin up (3 sets – 3, 5, 7 reps)

– Dips (3 sets of 10 reps)

– Sits up (3 sets of 15-25 repetitions)

And to conclude a circuit

– Box jumps (25 repetitions)

– Sub kettlebell swing (25 reps)

– Pushups (10 repetitions)

– Plank twist (30 repetitions)

– Burpees (25 repetitions)

– Sit ups (25 reps)

– Mountain climbers (10 repetitions)

– Sub kettlebell swing (25 reps)

– Wide grip pull-ups (3 sets, 5 reps)

– Dips (3 sets, 10 reps)

– Sit-ups (3 sets, 15-25 reps)

– Pushups (10 repetitions)

– Clean and press (15 repetitions)

– Bench press (12 repetitions)

– Dumbell snatches (10 reps)

– Chin-ups (3 sets – 3, 5, 7 reps)

– Dips (3 sets, 10 reps)

– Pushups (10 repetitions)

– Bench press (10 repetitions)

– Floor wipers (10 repetitions)

– Deadlifts (10 reps)

– Hanging knee (10 repetitions)

The Tuesday and the Thursday Tom does cardio while on Saturdays and Sundays he dedicates it to rest and hobbies. He is in fact a great sportsman and in addition to training in the gym he loves to do snowboard And surf. His favorite sport, however, is golf. It often happens that Tom is unable to sleep after 5 in the morning. In that case, he likes to get up and go to the field to play alone.

THE DIET – Rather than prescribing meal plans, Ashwell has chosen to work with what Holland ate previously by tweaking everything as needed. This meant making sure each meal contained two punch-sized servings of protein, two punches of carbs, and two punches of vegetables. Holland was eating half the calories he should have, and he needed to increase the amounts to gain muscle mass properly. Try to stick to lean proteins and good carbs whenever possible. In particular, it consumes eggs, fruit, lean meat, potatoes, fresh vegetables, protein shake and supplements with multivitamins, Vitamin D and Omega 3.