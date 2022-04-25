Tom Holland in Euphoria (OCS)? Zendaya maintains the suspense and has fun with rumours!
It’s been several weeks now that fans have been wondering: did Tom Holland have or will he make an appearance in Euphoria ? Rumors amuse his companion Zendaya, the heroine of the series to see on OCS!
This is THE question that fans of the couple ask themselves: when will Tom Holland finally make an appearance in Euphoria, alongside his companion Zendaya, the heroine of the series to see in France on OCS? Unless the actor has already made an appearance in season 2 of the series, without it being official? Far from putting an end to the rumors, the star of Dune decided to remain enigmatic in an interview granted to the show Access Hollywood. “That could be”, replied Zendaya. “It could be true. I can neither confirm nor deny”added the one who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted teenager in Euphoria. “The world may never know”, she concluded. In episode 7 of season 2, titled The Theater and It’s Double, Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) presented her very personal play in front of her friends and classmates. On Twitter, some viewers thought they saw Tom Holland among the audience members.
“Maybe I’m already in it” : Tom Holland plays with fans’ nervesEuphoria
“I would love to guest star, or just be an extra”had replied the star actor of Spiderman in the face of repeated questions from fans. “Maybe I’m already in it, and you don’t know it”, he added. A well-felt little phrase that had contributed to fueling the craziest hypotheses. If the presence of Tom Holland in this episode 7 was proven, it would respond to repeated requests to finally appear alongside his companion Zendaya in the series.
Tom Holland has long campaigned to join Euphoria
While promoting his film Spider-Man: No Way Homethe interpreter of Peter Parker was full of praise for Euphorialaunching in passing his desire to appear there. “I’ve been campaigning for this for a while and it still hasn’t happened. And I’m very disappointed!”he had slipped with humor. “We joke about sneaking it in the background and seeing if anyone can spot it”, had confided, for his part, Zendaya. More recently, Tom Holland told buzzfeed : “I’ll be in Euphoria. I think I’ll be a really good Maddy,” in reference to the character of Alexa Demie.
