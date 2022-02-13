Tom Holland in Rome with Totti to present the film [VIDEO]

Tom Holland is at this time in Rome to present Uncharted, the new film that sees him as the protagonist. If in recent days he had taken the opportunity to have lunch with Fabio Rovazzi (here the photo together), today he decided to take a tour to get to know the Eternal City by letting himself be guided by a person who knows it like the back of his hand. We obviously speak of Francesco Totti, legendary captain of the A.S. Rome. In a video that immediately went viral we can immediately see the former number 10 of the Italian national team intent on explaining some of the secrets of the city to the young tourist.

Shortly after, the two were also joined by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who joined them on the Tarpeo viewpoint

It all happened by chance. The mayor saw them as he descended from the side of the Tarpeo lookout and greeted them – explain from the staff of the tenant of Palazzo Senatorio. The exchange was brief, with Holland amazed by the location. “That’s my office,” the mayor told the actor, pointing to his balcony overlooking the Imperial Forums. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” the reaction of Spider-Man. Then the greetings filmed by the cameras and mobile phones of passers-by.

A nice surprise to meet Captain Francesco Totti and a Hollywood star like Tom Holland in the Capitol shooting a commercial. Rome is an extraordinary natural setting where every corner is beauty – Gualtieri then wrote on Twitter

Unchartedwhich will hit theaters on February 17, will be directed by Ruben Fleischerformer director of Zombieland – Double hitsecond chapter of the beloved zombie saga with protagonists Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone And Jesse Eisenberg (here the trailer). Next to Tom Holland who will play the role of Nathan Drake will be there Mark Wahlberg in those of Sully, Antonio Banderas instead it will be the shady figure who will recruit the two treasure hunters and Sophia Taylor Ali finally, it will be the face of Chloe Frazer, the journalist who will accompany the adventures of the two protagonists.

Air of Rome for Spider-Man!