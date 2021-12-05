Tom Holland in the center of the cobweb

There are times when, due to exuberance – or perhaps naivety -, Holland takes more work than he should. While shooting the last two Avengers, spent three days on the set in Atlanta, then took a plane to London and spent two days on the set of The Current War, then return to Atlanta. “I remember that for much of the film, Benedict [Cumberbatch, suo coprotagonista in tutti i tre film] used a stunt double in Avengers while filming in London, ”he points out. “I didn’t know there was this possibility.” While it was spinning Cherry, he lost nearly a quarter of his body weight by following a bump diet and running 15 kilometers a day wrapped in a garbage bag. “My energy levels were so low,” he recalls. After years of playing the Duracell bunny, he was exhausted.

Looking back, the actor now realizes that he was probably long out of stock. Remember the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, for which he traveled to 17 countries, making promotional appearances and backflips on demand. When he reached the last stage, he was very ill. “But I didn’t say no. I thought: “I can do it, I can do it, I can do it. I don’t want to get the sickness certificate ”». Then, during a press conference, his body said no for him. He got off the stage and threw up. “It was the first time I really thought,“ No, I’m exhausted now. I have given you everything ”».

Here is Tom Holland’s nightmare. It started a few years ago, when he was just starting to find success, and now he comes back quite regularly when he works (which means always). You see, among the actor’s nocturnal afflictions is sleep paralysis, a kind of disconnection between the brain and the musculoskeletal system that can occur upon awakening. “You’re awake but can’t move,” he explains.

In the nightmare, he wakes up with sleep paralysis and realizes he is not alone, the bedroom is full of paparazzi, looming over him with flashes flashing, and he is stuck there, paralyzed, terrified. “I think, where is the person who is supposed to protect me? What happen? And then when I get to move again I turn on the lights and that’s it. I think: “I’m in my room, I’m fine. There is nobody here ”. But then I get up and look for a tape recorder or something someone put in my room. ‘ Hence cognitive dreams. The weird thing about fame is that just as you start discovering that your dreams come true, it can happen with nightmares too. And it happened this summer, when the tabloids circulated photos of Holland and Zendaya kissing in a car in Los Angeles. A little thing, a kiss. Normally, the fact that two in their twenties who are in a relationship hug each other at a traffic light would remain what it is, a moment of intimacy. In this case, the kiss was instantly released around the world, analyzed in reaction videos, “relationship timelines.”