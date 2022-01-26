Tom Holland introduces Zendaya to parents: getting married soon?

No, we’re not in the next movie Spider-Man… This is reality (no metaverse or multiverse: or dimension, as we once called it). To the delight of Tomdaya fans, Tom Holland (25) introduced his girlfriend Zandaya (his age) to his parents. From the red carpet to the London house where Nicola Elizabeth Frost, photographer, and Dominic Anthony Holland, comedian, actor and author live. The pace was very long (the two have loved each other since 2016) and very short together. The photos and the exclusive story are gods Daily NeverL.

Zendaya, Tom Holland, his family and Harry Potter night

Not only. After the weekend with the family, Zendaya went to the theater with Tom, her future mother-in-law Nikki (she also calls her that now) and his brothers. Harry, Paddy and Sam. All 5 to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the West End … In the photos you can see them walking through the streets of London, Piccadilly area, among the crowds …

In short, we couldn’t imagine more Peter Parker & MJ than this. From Marvel’s fiction to reality, Tom & Zendaya increasingly resemble their characters from the saga of Spider-Man which made them first meet and then fall in love in the space of 3 films, from 2016 to today… The tabloid speculates that the bags with which Zendaya entered Mrs and Mr Holland’s house contained gifts for future in-laws and brothers-in-law. For the record, the envelope is signed Jo Malone…

Tom Holland: Now I want to start a family

Besides, he had said so. Interviewed by People he had expressed the wish “To take a break. I’d like to start thinking about starting a family. And to understand what I want to build of my own outside the world of cinema and entertainment. So far I have been completely focused on my career ». The next step and words were “in the past I devoted myself to acting, in the future I would like to live at a more relaxed pace”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sixth gross ever

After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film shot together guarantees the couple a secure future. Sixth collection of all time (the only one in the pandemic), means a contract already signed for the next sequels … Add the hypothesis of seeing him in Euphoria, her TV series, as per the expressed desire of the fans of the TV series …

The precedents denied

And to think that Marvel, producer of Spider-Man: No way home, he had warned his stars against coming together. In life. Going from fiction to reality would have been too dangerous for them… Reason? Previous. Also Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, protagonists of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014), they fell in love. Three years together, then the break with the couple crisis and the saga. The same had already happened with, Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst, those of Spider-Man 1,2 and (from 2002 to 2007). The end of love had coincided twice out of two with the end of the box office success.

Better not to risk a third time? Apparently the gift is not worth this time. The Tomdaya get along in love and harmony like never before. AND Spider-Man: No Way Home beats all records …

They deserve a super wedding gift, what do you say?

