Tom Holland is Zendaya’s biggest fan and his Instagram history proves it

There is no doubt that the romance between ‘Peter Parker’ and ‘MJ’ of the UCM, Tom Holland Y Zendayacaused a stir among his fans and although they have tried to keep the displays of affection private, the 25-year-old actor has not been able to avoid shouting his love from the rooftops through his social networks. Here we tell you the details!

Let us remember that although the couple tried to keep their courtship secret for some time, the paparazzi managed to capture them in a “compromising” situation that ended up uncovering their affair.

Since then, Tom and Zendaya have remained under the eye of the hurricane. So much so The gestures that the protagonist of “Cherry” has had with his beloved have not gone unnoticed.

One of his first feats occurred in October 2021, when amid rumors of a relationship, Holland posted a photo of the actress on her Instagram profile. It was a postcard in which he is seen at the premiere of the film “Dune”.

What caught the public’s attention the most was the fact that the actor behind “Spider-Man” placed an emoji of “in love” as the description of the photo.

History would repeat itself a month later, when the protagonist of “Malcom & Marie” won the Fashion Icon Award, granted by the CFDA. “Nahh stop. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person in the world.”Holland said in his post.

In addition to these two shows of affection in networks, Tom Holland won the title of “boyfriend of the year” after congratulating his girlfriend with a very special dedication.

“My MJ, have the happiest birthday. Call me when you are free”he wrote next to a postcard from his dressing room where he looks very affectionate with the beloved actress.

Zendaya is not far behind and dedicates a tender message to Tom Holland for his birthday

One of the most commented moments on the internet in recent weeks was the emotional message that the “Dune” actress dedicated to her boyfriend. And it is that With a short but tender prayer, he melted the hearts of his followers.

“The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest“Zendaya wrote to accompany the photo in which Tom Holland is seen looking at the camera while hugging her.

This unexpected congratulations did nothing more than unleash a wave of comments of appreciation, including that of the actor himself, who limited himself to placing only three emojis of hearts.

