Tom Holland: “My mother saved me from a terrible advice from Mark Wahlberg”

The actor Tom Holland revealed that his mother saved him from some really terrible advice offered to him years ago by Mark Wahlberghis co-star in Uncharted, which will hit theaters February 17, 2022.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East to promote the release of Uncharted, Tom Holland was asked what was the best advice Wahlberg had given him. Holland, after thinking about it for a moment, said that years ago Wahlberg gave him some rather particular indications. It all happened even before the two actors shared the set of the film directed by Ruben Fleischer. “He told me in chat that I should move to Los Angeles and get a marijuana license“Holland said, adding that in fact the best advice was given to him later by his mother, who warned him against doing such a thing. Laughing, Holland confirmed that he had listened to his mother and therefore to not having obtained the license as Wahlberg had recommended. The young Spider-Man interpreter referred to the document that allows anyone with adequate medical records to purchase and use medical marijuana.

Based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name, Uncharted centers on the young treasure hunter Nathan “Nate” Drake (Holland) and his partner / mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). The two then try to find a hidden fortune, before the rich and ruthless treasure hunter Moncada (Antonio Banderas) can do it together with his band of mercenaries. During this mission, Drake and Sully also follow a series of clues that could lead to the location of Drake’s brother Sam, who has been missing for years.

Despite Uncharted entering development in 2008, filming for the film officially began only 12 years later, when Ruben Fleischer and Holland were chosen as director and lead actor, respectively. The film faced a complicated production process due to various directors, screenwriters, and cast members moving in and out of the project. Additionally, Uncharted filming has been suspended and has been on hiatus for four months due to the health emergency.

Together with Holland, Wahlberg and Banderas, in this prequel to the videogame series there are Sophia Ali, in the role of Chloe Frazer, the love interest and colleague of Drake, and Tati Gabrielle in the role of Braddock, a mercenary who works for Moncada instead.