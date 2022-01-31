Tom Holland (Nathan) and Mark Wahlberg (Sully) show up in the new commercial!

There is now little time left for the release of the Uncharted film in Italian cinemas and around the globe, consequently Sony Pictures continues with the promotional campaign of the film. In the latest commercial, the protagonists are Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, interpreters of Nathan and Sully intent on surviving the famous plane scene.

The video shows us Nathan and Sully in what is certainly the most famous scene of the film. It is about a clip taken from the previous trailer dedicated to this adrenaline-pumping sequencefollowed by more relaxed and playful moments between the two, where we can appreciate even more Tom as Nathan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure-hunting adventure with witty partner Victor” Sully “Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg ). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure not yet found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother. “

Uncharted is expected in cinemas around the world on February 18, 2021. The release of the film will therefore follow that of the Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves, remastered of the game coming out on PlayStation 5 which will include support for Haptic Feedback, 3D Audio and 3 different graphic modes. The games will also be released on PC.

The film we remember being the first of a huge project undertaken by Sony Pictures to bring your videogame series to the big screen. Following Uncharted we will then find The Last of Us by HBO and the Twisted Metal’s TV series starring Anthony Mackiethat is the interpreter of Falcon and the current Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking of videogame transpositions, we remind you in the meantime that Paramount has released the first trailer for the Halo TV series!

Source: Sony Pictures