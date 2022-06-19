Tom Holland net worth: what is the fortune of Zendaya’s boyfriend?

Tom Hollandwho is known worldwide for playing spider-man in the marvel universehas a heritage of 18 million dollars, after starting his career as a dancer in the play Billy Elliot the Musicalin the West End from London in 2008.

In the cinema his debut was in the film based on real life The Impossiblebeside naomi watts Y Ewan McGregor as a Tsunami Survivor, in which he received critical acclaim and multiple accolades, and received nominations for his role in the Critics’ Choice Awardsalready the Goya Awards.

the marvel universe

The popularity of Holland skyrocketed in 2015 by being announced as the new peter parkerand as he himself said: “my life turned upside down”.

He signed a six-film deal with Marvel Studioswith its first appearance as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) What spider-man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, with which he earned just $250,000.

His second film MCU it was Spider-Man: Homecomingreleased in July 2017 and earned twice as much, that is, 500 thousand dollars, but it is said that the bonus for the film’s earnings raised his salary to a million and a half dollars.

The film was a critical and commercial success, earning $117 million at the box office in its opening weekend alone, before grossing over $800 million worldwide.

The following movies MCU in which he has appeared Holland are Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider Man: No Way Home (2021).

He earned 3 million for his appearance on Avengers: Endgamebut as of today his base salary for a single appearance in a movie is between 4 and 5 million dollars.

Personal life

Holland He was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was seven years old. He has a blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tessa. Along with his three younger brothers, Holland is a sponsor of The Brothers Trusta non-profit charity organization that raises money for various charitable causes.