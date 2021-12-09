News

Tom Holland on Robert Downey Jr: “I stole his style and I’m not ashamed”

Tom Holland confessed that he had to thank Robert Downey Jr, not only for the acting lessons but also for the style lessons: ‘Yes, I copy it and I’m not ashamed’.

Tom Holland, the famous interpreter of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that in regards to fashion and lo style, his model is the co-star Robert Downey Jr., the British actor confessed to copying the Iron Man performer in terms of the look and not feeling any shame about it.

He is a very elegant man, so if you have to steal someone’s style, stealing it from him is not the worst thing that can happen to you.“Holland told AP when asked about Downey Jr. during an interview on the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional tour.

The glasses, the dress, the hair, everything. Listen, I love him, he’s a lovely person, he’s been a great mentor to me over the last few years. So yeah … Definitely … I steal his style and I’m not ashamed of it. “concluded the interpreter of Spider-Man.

In a recent interview, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo said that Tom Holland is learning to follow in Robert Downey Jr.’s footsteps very quickly, making him the new emblem of the Marvel universe: “Tom is taking over from Robert in the Marvel world; I remember that he had all the qualities necessary to play Spider-Man, he had a certain vulnerability and immense sympathy that reminded me a lot of the Peter Parker of the comics. “


