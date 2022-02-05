Tom Holland opens up to The Amazing Spider-Man 3: “I’d like to see it”

As you all know by now in the last one Spider-Man: No Way Homeare back in the red and blue Spider-Man costume Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The latter has interpreated the famous Marvel hero for only two films in the saga Amazing in the early 2010s before it was decided for a total reboot of the saga in which he would become the protagonist Tom Holland. The latter, interviewed by Comicbook in view of the next release of the fil dedicated to Uncharted who will see him as the protagonist, has revealed that he dreams of a return of the Amazing saga.

I would like to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 – explained. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to make amends with his character and study, you know, to win back the general public.

Garfield’s Spidey was originally expected to face the Sinister Six, as well as having to deal with the loss of Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone. This never happened, until No Way Home, in which Garfield saved MJ, played by Zendayaas he fell from a building.

That scene where he saved Zendaya, the reactions of the fans to the cinema, was spectacular – continued Holland. So should Sony decide to do this? They would have my full support and, of course, Andrew too

Tom Holland had recently been a guest of Marvel.com during an interview in which he had not missed an opportunity to exalt Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield, a true living legend – he had said. He is such a lovely guy. I think this movie was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know it meant a lot to him.

What do you think? Would you like to see the Amazing franchise return and pick up where it left off? Tell us in the comments.