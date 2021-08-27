News

Tom Holland rejoices for the trailer record, The Rock comments on social media

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the past few hours, the official has arrived, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the most watched ever and now the protagonist Tom Holland is back on social media to celebrate the incredible milestone with his fans.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, Holland shared one of the many front page headlines that announced the news, assuring fans that from now on “things will get even crazier. According to some, the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be revealed in the final trailer of Spider-Man 3, and who knows that such a marketing choice could not even lead to a new record of views: the statements of Tom Holland, who a few days ago commented that “the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg“will surely fuel the discussion.

In addition, note the comment from The Rock below in place of the young colleague: with great elegance, Dwayne Johnson complimented for the impressive trailer record of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which pulverized previous issues of the Avengers: Endgame. The star wrote: “Whoa! It’s big stuff, brother“, adding the emoticons of applause.

Loading...
Advertisements

We remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a release date set for next December 17th. According to the first rumors, the final trailer could arrive in October with Venom: Carnage’s Fury (should Sony decide not to postpone the Tom Hardy film further to 2022) or November with Eternal, whose distribution will reportedly depend on the takings of Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings, due out September 1 in Italy.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

769
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
754
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
703
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
595
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
582
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
581
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
564
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
522
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
495
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
487
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top