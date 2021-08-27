Tom Holland rejoices for the trailer record, The Rock comments on social media

In the past few hours, the official has arrived, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the most watched ever and now the protagonist Tom Holland is back on social media to celebrate the incredible milestone with his fans.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, Holland shared one of the many front page headlines that announced the news, assuring fans that from now on “things will get even crazier“. According to some, the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be revealed in the final trailer of Spider-Man 3, and who knows that such a marketing choice could not even lead to a new record of views: the statements of Tom Holland, who a few days ago commented that “the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg“will surely fuel the discussion.

In addition, note the comment from The Rock below in place of the young colleague: with great elegance, Dwayne Johnson complimented for the impressive trailer record of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which pulverized previous issues of the Avengers: Endgame. The star wrote: “Whoa! It’s big stuff, brother“, adding the emoticons of applause.

Loading... Advertisements

We remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a release date set for next December 17th. According to the first rumors, the final trailer could arrive in October with Venom: Carnage’s Fury (should Sony decide not to postpone the Tom Hardy film further to 2022) or November with Eternal, whose distribution will reportedly depend on the takings of Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings, due out September 1 in Italy.