Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr and Ben Affleck amassed fortunes as superheroes

Robert Downey Jr’s $345 million

Tony Star is a tech billionaire, and the actor who plays him Robert Downey Jr He owes his fortune precisely to that tycoon, since representing him has amassed an important patrimony. At the time he was the highest paid actor in Marvel. Curiously, his first tape of Hombre de Hierro it represented a relatively low salary: $500,000. By avengers endgamethe last one he made received 75 million dollars.

$185 million from Tom Holland

Tom Holland at 25 years old he is a millionaire showbusiness. After he played Spider-Man for the first time in 2017, the Briton became a renowned actor, although he already had experience from films like The impossible. In fact, according to Play with Money, youHe has an approximate earnings of 58 million dollars. In 2020, according to that publication, it became the best paid in the world that year. It should be noted that his profits did not only come from the arachnid, since Holland has made several films such as dolittle and Onwards. For intervention in a film, he charges an average of 15 million per film and for spontaneous appearances, five.

150 million dollars has Ben Affleck

According to the Celebrity Net Worth page, Ben Affleck He has a fortune amounting to 150 million dollars. A figure that seems enormous, but that does not compare to that of JLo, which is 400 of the same coin. By Batman he received 35 million dollars. Of course, according to Forbes Affleck does not reach 100 million.

$165 million

Scarlett Johanssonthe famous black widow She is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. In 2019 she was number one, earning $56 million. Currently, her income per tape is 15 million dollars, not to mention that where she works as a producer, she receives additional income as such.

$70 million

Chris Hemsworththe actor who plays Thor, arrived in Los Angeles from his native Australia with only a few bills in his pocket and is now estimated to have a fortune close to 70 million dollars. By Avengers: Infinity War earned $15 million, while Thor Ragnarokcharged 30.

$30 million

to their 36 years Gal Gadot has amassed a net worth of 30 million of dollars. In 2018 she was listed as one of the highest paid actresses in the world and in 2020 she signed with Netflix a contract for 20 million dollars to participate in the film Red alert. The former Miss Israel has had to make a place for itself in freehand entertainment. IN 2016, he charged only $300,000 for Wonder Woman, and when it was learned that Henry Cavill earned $14 million on that same tape, controversy arose. Today he charges no less than 10 million greens per film. He is also the image of Reebok and has hotels in his country.

