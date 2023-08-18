Tom Holland says he doesn’t feel part of Hollywood

The ‘Uncharted’ star tries to live his life as normal as possible.

Om Holland made some revealing statements on Jai Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast where he was a special guest on the show and talked about what he thinks about the Hollywood industry. The British actor recently announced that he would be taking a Saturday off from acting. Finish filming ‘The Crowded Room’.

In this series he plays a character inspired by Billy Milligan, a man arrested for various serious crimes in the late 70s. After being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder – he said he had 24 personalities inside – he was acquitted and transferred to a psychiatric hospital. Obviously dealing with this horror of a mental disorder was exhausting enough for the lead role of ‘Spider-Man’.

“Making Crowded Room was definitely a difficult time. We were exploring some emotion like we’ve never done before,” he explained.

At the time, Holland said that after he finished filming the series, he tried shaving his head to completely free himself from the character. He also assures that he began drinking heavily at that time, a problem that he has fortunately been able to overcome.

However, playing a mentally complex character isn’t the only thing that makes the 27-year-old actor lose his centre, as he assures that hollywood scene This is also something he is afraid of.

“Look, I’m a really big fan of making movies, but I don’t really like Hollywood, it’s not for me. Business really scares me. I understand I’m part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interaction with it, but that said, I’m always looking for ways to get away from it, living as normal a life as possible. I can,” reveals the ‘Uncharted’ star.

According to her own experiences, since she started her career in the entertainment industry, she has had to “lose” friends and acquaintances in the Hollywood business. One of his biggest commandments in life is to stay true to himself at all times and not let fame get the better of him like many other acting stars. Images: Classes

